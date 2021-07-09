Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

MONDY stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

