Morgan Stanley Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $153.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.57.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.