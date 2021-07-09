Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

