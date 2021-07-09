Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

