Morgan Stanley Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.72 ($23.20).

ETR PSM opened at €16.87 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

