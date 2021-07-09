Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.