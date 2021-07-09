Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $224.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

