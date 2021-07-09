Motorsport Games Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSGM) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 12th

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $12.94 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

