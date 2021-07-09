Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:MPAC traded down GBX 7.67 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.33 ($6.30). The stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £97.30 million and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.71.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

