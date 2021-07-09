Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
LON:MPAC traded down GBX 7.67 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.33 ($6.30). The stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £97.30 million and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.71.
About Mpac Group
