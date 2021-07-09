mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

