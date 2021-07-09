MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) rose 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$63.26 and last traded at C$60.14. Approximately 68,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 82,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.26.

MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.06.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.03.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.