MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) rose 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$63.26 and last traded at C$60.14. Approximately 68,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 82,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.26.
MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.03.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.
About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
