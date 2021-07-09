Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.10.

MTL opened at C$12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

