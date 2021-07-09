musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Down 0.8%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). 555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 190,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

musicMagpie Company Profile (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.