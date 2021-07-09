Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.