Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.