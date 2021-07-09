Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

