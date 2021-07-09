Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 210.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

