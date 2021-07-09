Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

