Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.38, but opened at $109.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 120 shares.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

