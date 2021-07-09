NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NSTG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,378. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 526.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

