National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

