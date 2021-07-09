National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.11.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
