National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National CineMedia by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

