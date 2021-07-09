National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. National Vision reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. 11,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,619. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

