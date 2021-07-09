Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

