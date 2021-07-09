Nerva Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Nerva has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $611,913.95 and approximately $16.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046379 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00054412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

