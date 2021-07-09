NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.