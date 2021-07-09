Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $395,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRSP opened at $144.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

