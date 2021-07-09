Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after buying an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

