Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,792,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

