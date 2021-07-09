Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 59,452 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,452 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

