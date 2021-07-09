NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

NEX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,907. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

