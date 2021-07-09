NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDRBF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

