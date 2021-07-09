Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 4.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 77,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,413,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

