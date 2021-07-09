NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

NYSE NIO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NIO has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 372.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

