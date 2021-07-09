NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 930,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,311,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NIO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

