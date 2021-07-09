Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Nadir Mahmood Sells 6,500 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $28.86 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $947.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
