Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Nadir Mahmood Sells 6,500 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nkarta alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $28.86 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $947.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.