Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $968,000. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

