Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,692,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $168.47 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

