Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,065 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $157.24 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

