Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $123.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 128,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $13.55.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

