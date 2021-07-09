Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 341,136 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 341,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $208,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $182.62 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

