Nordea Investment Management AB Has $110.20 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,145 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.34% of Genpact worth $110,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genpact by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 129,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

