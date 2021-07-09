Nordea Investment Management AB Has $131.54 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $131,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.22 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

