Nordea Investment Management AB Has $154.10 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $154,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.