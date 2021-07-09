Nordea Investment Management AB Has $196.55 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.54% of Prudential Financial worth $196,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.