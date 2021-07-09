Nordea Investment Management AB Has $231.72 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442,984 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $231,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

