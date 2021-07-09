Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.72% of Chart Industries worth $141,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of GTLS opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.