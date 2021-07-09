Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,381 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.19% of J2 Global worth $171,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after buying an additional 122,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

