Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

