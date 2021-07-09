Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

